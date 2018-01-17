Beach Running Carnival in Taiwan’s Penghu opens for registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Penghu Bay Beach Running Carnival, organized by Penghu National Scenic Area Headquarters (PNSAH), opens for registration from now till March 3, the PNSAH said in a statement on Wednesday.

The race, which is divided into the three categories of 3 km, 6 km and 12 km, will start at 4 p.m. on April 14 (Sat.) at Aimen Beach in Penghu’s Huxi Township.

Aimen Beach, the sand of which is composed of coral and shell crumbs and remains of forams, is a well-known attraction in Penghu where beachgoers enjoy the beautiful shell sand and the clean blue sea water.

The organizer said the beach running race is a value-packed event because participants of the 6 km and 12 km competitions will receive the gifts of a SUPERACE sports tan top, a pair of running shorts, a towel, a pair of flip- flops, a memorial talisman, and dinner vouchers with a face value of NT$150. There will be a temporary market at the venue where participants can shop for food with the coupons, the organizer said.

The beach running race will also be packed with activities, which include a kite flying show, a water sports (windsurfing board and canoe) experiencing session before the race, and a concert featuring Van Fan and Jenny Liang, both of whom had performed in the movie “Cape No. 7,” after the race.

Liang and Taiwan’s outstanding ultra-marathon runner Kevin Lin were invited to a press conference on Wednesday morning to show their support for the event.

The PNSAH said that holding the running race at the beautiful beach will be the realization of its plan to blend the elements of beach recreation and romantic music.

The organizer also said that it has worked with a travel agency to offer a special three-day tour package to participants of the running event that includes round-trip flights, two nights' accommodation at a hotel, and some sightseeing activities. The price of the package starts at NT$4,699, the PNSAH said.

(photo courtesy of Tourism Bureau)

Jenny Liang and Taiwan’s outstanding ultra-marathon runner Kevin Lin were invited on Wednesday morning to show their support for the event (photo courtesy of Tourism Bureau)