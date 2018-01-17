France considers loaning Britain historic Bayeux Tapestry

PARIS (AP) — French officials are considering loaning the historic Bayeux Tapestry to Britain for the first time.

The mayor of the Normandy town of Bayeux and the director of the museum that houses the 70-meter (230-foot)-long tapestry are holding a meeting about the discussions Wednesday.

The museum and town hall would not release details of the discussions or confirm a report in The Times newspaper that French President Emmanuel Macron will announce the loan of the artwork when he meets British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday.

The tapestry is a both a treasured work of medieval art and a valuable historical document that depicts the events leading up to the Norman conquest of England by William the Conqueror in 1066. It last left Normandy during World War II.