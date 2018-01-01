Taiwanese comic book artists to bring market culture to French comic festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A lineup of Taiwanese comic book artists is going to embark on their trip to the 45th Angoulême International Comics Festival taking place from January 25 to 28, bringing Taiwan’s wet market culture to the French comic town, strengthening international awareness of the nation’s vibrant publishing sector.

In addition to the charming wet markets and night markets, a wide variety of interesting marketplaces have cropped up in Taiwan in the recent decade. There’s the Simple Life Festival for music and performances; the Vintage Renewal Market for vintage goods, held in a museum of history; and the Ocean Home Wild Market, which brings together handicrafts, stage performances, and live music over one week on Taiwan’s eastern coast.

There are also several comic festivals that draw large crowds each year: the Comic Exhibition that focuses on Japanese stylings; Fancy Frontier; which brings together doujinshi, original works, and model figures; and Zine Day Festival, which spotlights independently published works.

Titled “Taiwan Comic – A Market for fun,” the pavilion will present as a Taiwanese favorite—a market, which is the seventh time the Angoulême festival features a Taiwan pavilion.

A total of twelve artists are nominated in the comic festival, marking the biggest number over the years. Among the artists, the featured artist Ruan Guang-Min just won the Golden Comic Awards, Comic of the Year and Best Comic for Young Adults in 2017, and a commercially-oriented original comics and indie fan comics artist, Sally, won the International MANGA Award Japon, Silver Award this year.

What’s more worth mentioning is, two Taiwanese comic artists are among the “20 First comic book prize” and four are among the ten “le Challenge Digital.” The Taiwanese creators at the 2018 Angouleme Festival will be recapturing the joy of going to the market as a child. They will also become vendors at the market, telling readers/customers about their own work, about the stories and delight of creation. They will also showcase the diverse faces of Taiwanese comics.