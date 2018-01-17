EU keeps up offer to keep Britain in despite vote to leave

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker is maintaining the offer for Britain to remain in the EU even after both sides have entered the second phase of their divorce negotiations.

Juncker told the EU legislature on Wednesday that even if the famed Article 50 is set up to let Britain leave the bloc, there is another article that "would allow them to accede again and I would be happy to facilitate that."

Juncker told the lawmakers that "we are not throwing the British out. We would like them to stay. And if they so wish they should be allowed to do so."

The British voted in a June 2016 referendum to leave and the date is set for March 29, 2019.