SK boy band, Highlight, announce concert in Taiwan 

SK band Highlight's 1st show of 2018 to be held in Taipei, 3/11

By  Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2018/01/17 17:19

SK heartthrobs, Highlight, are coming to Taipei. (Photo: Highlight's official concert flyer)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The South Korean boy band, Highlight, announced Wednesday morning via Facebook that their first concert of 2018 will be in Taipei, reported Yahoo.

The concert, "Celebrate," is set for March 11 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1. Tickets go on sale January 28 at 10 a.m. via KKTix and all Taiwan Family Marts in the following price increments: NT$2800, 3600, 4600, 5200, 5800.


(Photo: official concert flyer via Facebook) 

Highlight first formed in 2009 under the name Beast however after one of the original band members left the group last year they changed their name to Highlight. 

The band has previously performed only one other time in Taiwan, last September. 


(Photo: official concert flyer via Facebook) 
Hightlight
South Korea
boy band
Taipei

