Thai court drops royal insult charges against renowned Buddhist scholar   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Thailand's military court decided to drop the prosecution against a Thai Buddhist scholar who had been accused of defaming the monarchy, the Associated Press reported.

Sulak Sivaraksa, one of Thailand's most prominent scholars, was arrested in October 2017 and accused of lèse-majesté— an offense which includes any act of defaming, insulting or threatening the king of Thailand.

Sulak, at a university seminar in 2004, had questioned the victory of Thai national hero, King Naresuan the Great, who is believed to have defeated a Burmese prince in solo combat mounted on a war elephant.

His comment later became the reason for two senior army officers to file a criminal complaint of insulting the monarchy against him, which made the 84-year-old scholar face a maximum 15-year prison sentence.

The Thai court on Jan. 17 decided to drop the royal insult charge against the scholar for lack of evidence, according to Sulak's lawyer, Puangtip Boonsanong.

According to Reuters, Sulak gave thanks to King Maha Vajiralongkorn after his charge was dismissed. "I think this case has stopped because of the grace of the king," Sulak told reporters at the court.

In the past, Sulak has often criticized the lèse-majesté law and has faced at least five previous charges.