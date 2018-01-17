Iceland gains popularity as travel destination for Taiwanese tourists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Skyscanner Taiwan released a list of the top travel destinations around the world for Taiwanese travelers in 2018, and concluded that Taiwanese travelers are increasingly favoring longer excursions, most notably to Iceland, reported CNA.

The data for this list, “Most Promising Travel Destinations,” (最有潛力的旅遊景點), was gathered by user searches in Taiwan over the last three years on the Skyscanner website, skyscanner.com.tw, as well as the Skyscanner app, according to CNA.

Skyscanner analyzed the data according to the length of travel. Overall, Skyscanner concluded that Taiwanese travelers are beginning to prefer longer, more in-depth travel routes than short-term sojourns, and that the fastest growing destination for longer trips is Iceland.

Taiwan traveler's top 5 short-term travel destinations:

1. Daegu, South Korea

2. Okayama, Japan

3. Danang, Vietnam

4. Sendai, Japan

5. Cebu, Philippines

Taiwan traveler's top 5 long-distance travel destinations:

1. Brisbane, Australia

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands

3. Lisbon, Portugal

4. Reykjavik, Iceland

5. Vienna, Austria

The data shows that most Taiwanese travelers prefer to fly during the winter season. The Aurora Borealis is the main draw to Iceland.

Skyscanner said that Taiwan travelers are increasingly preferring cities with a strong cultural presence.