  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Iceland gains popularity as travel destination for Taiwanese tourists

Travel trends show Taiwanese travelers increasingly craving farther away travel destinations: Iceland

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/17 16:47

Iceland's auroras captivate Taiwanese tourists aboard 23 hour flights to Iceland. (Photo: Unsplash)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Skyscanner Taiwan released a list of the top travel destinations around the world for Taiwanese travelers in 2018, and concluded that Taiwanese travelers are increasingly favoring longer excursions, most notably to Iceland, reported CNA. 

The data for this list, “Most Promising Travel Destinations,” (最有潛力的旅遊景點), was gathered by user searches in Taiwan over the last three years on the Skyscanner website, skyscanner.com.tw, as well as the Skyscanner app, according to CNA.

Skyscanner analyzed the data according to the length of travel. Overall, Skyscanner concluded that Taiwanese travelers are beginning to prefer longer, more in-depth travel routes than short-term sojourns, and that the fastest growing destination for longer trips is Iceland.

Taiwan traveler's top 5 short-term travel destinations:

1. Daegu, South Korea

2. Okayama, Japan

3. Danang, Vietnam

4. Sendai, Japan

5. Cebu, Philippines

Taiwan traveler's top 5 long-distance travel destinations:

1. Brisbane, Australia

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands

3. Lisbon, Portugal

4. Reykjavik, Iceland

5. Vienna, Austria

The data shows that most Taiwanese travelers prefer to fly during the winter season. The Aurora Borealis is the main draw to Iceland. 

Skyscanner said that Taiwan travelers are increasingly preferring cities with a strong cultural presence.
Iceland
Skyscanner
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Brush fire scorches 30 acres in Taichung 
2018/01/17 09:53
Senior Taiwanese man diagnosed with listeriosis hospitalized for treatment  
2018/01/16 20:20
Taiwan Lottery unveils NT$20 million scratch-off game for Lunar New Year!
2018/01/16 18:03
Tourism Bureau announces year-round schedule of recommended activities: ‘2018 Taiwan Tourism Events’
2018/01/16 17:22
All outdoor-lovers, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's camping guide has arrived!
2018/01/16 16:42