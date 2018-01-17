Photo of the Day: Plum Blossoms in Chiayi's Meishan Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After the first cold surge of the year struck Taiwan last week, temperatures have rebounded this week and plum blossoms were seen in full bloom at Chiayi County's Meishan Park on Tuesday (Jan. 17), reported CNA.

With over 3,000 plum trees covering an area of 6 hectares, Meishan Park is an excellent place to spot plum blossoms in bloom, particularly from the Long Mei Trail which can be accessed at the 47.8 k mark of the Alishan Highway (Provincial Highway 18).

Chiayi-based photographer Hung Nien-hung (洪年宏) told CNA that after the recent cold surge subsided, up to 80 to 90 percent of the plum trees are blooming. He said that over the weekend of Jan. 13 and 14, tourists were already flocking to the park as word had already spread about the plum blossoms.

Hung said that the best dates to view the plum flowers in Meishan Park will be between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21.