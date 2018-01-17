  1. Home
  2. Society

Photo of the Day: Plum Blossoms in Chiayi's Meishan Park

Up to 90 percent of the plum trees in Meishan Park in Chiayi County are now blooming 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/17 16:24

Plum blossoms in Chiayi. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After the first cold surge of the year struck Taiwan last week, temperatures have rebounded this week and plum blossoms were seen in full bloom at Chiayi County's Meishan Park on Tuesday (Jan. 17), reported CNA

With over 3,000 plum trees covering an area of 6 hectares, Meishan Park is an excellent place to spot plum blossoms in bloom, particularly from the Long Mei Trail which can be accessed at the 47.8 k mark of the Alishan Highway (Provincial Highway 18).

Chiayi-based photographer Hung Nien-hung (洪年宏) told CNA that after the recent cold surge subsided, up to 80 to 90 percent of the plum trees are blooming. He said that over the weekend of Jan. 13 and 14, tourists were already flocking to the park as word had already spread about the plum blossoms.

Hung said that the best dates to view the plum flowers in Meishan Park will be between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21. 
Plum Blossom
Plum flowers
Plum Blossoms
Flowers

RELATED ARTICLES

Plum blossoms in south central Taiwan to reach full bloom in cold, wet weather
2018/01/07 18:40
Roselle flowers reach full bloom in Taipei’s Guandu Plain
2018/01/02 15:44
Come to Maokong, Taipei to appreciate flowers along Camphor Tree Trail during New Year holiday
2017/12/30 15:51
Complaints of stench in Kaohsiung caused by devil tree flowers
2017/11/27 15:41
Winter flower viewing in Southeast Taiwan
2017/11/14 19:09