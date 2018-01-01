China to write Xi Jinping ideology into high school textbooks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The thoughts of China’s Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping (習近平) will be included in textbooks for high schools, reports said Wednesday.

At last year’s 19th party congress, emphasis was put on Xi’s so-called “socialist thought with Chinese characteristics for a new era.”

An overhaul of textbooks will see their content adhere to a “correct political direction,” according to officials as reported by the Central News Agency.

The last major revision of textbooks dated back to 2003, but social, technological, economic and cultural developments since then made a new version unavoidable, officials said.

A key element of the changes would be a strengthening of “classic revolutionary education” such as the teaching of the writings of Mao Zedong, Lu Xun and Ba Jin, as well as the highlights of the past century of Chinese history.

China’s Ministry of Education wanted to emphasize the correct political and ideological aspects of the textbooks, CNA reported.