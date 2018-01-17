Last supper: Japanese city launches emergency warning after supermarket mistakenly sells poisonous fish

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The city of Gamagori in Aichi Prefecture activated an emergency warning after a supermarket in the city sold five packets of the fugu (pufferfish) without removing the liver, which contains a lethal poison called tetrodotoxin, which can cause paralysis as well as death as reported by the Japan Times.

The toxin can enter the body of a victim by ingestion, injection, or inhalation, or through abraded skin. The organs (e.g. liver) of the pufferfish can contain levels of tetrodotoxin sufficient to produce the described paralysis of the diaphragm and corresponding death due to respiratory failure.

According to city official Koji Takanayagi, three of the five packets have been retrieved while two more remain at large.

"We are calling for the residents to avoid eating fugu (the Japanese name for puffer fish), using Gamagori city's emergency wireless system," as the Japan Times quoted Takanayagi.

Fugu is known to be one of the most expensive delicacies in Japan during the winter season, often served in thin slices as sashimi or hotpot.

The fish's skin, intestines, ovaries, and liver contain the poison tetrodotoxin that is reportedly more poisonous than cyanide with no antidote available yet.

In order to be able to produce the delicacy, Japanese chefs have to be certified, experienced and have to obtain a special permit, but Japan's Health Ministry reports dozens of deaths each year due to the consumption of incorrectly prepared fugu.

"Eating fugu liver can paralyze motor nerves, and in a serious case cause respiratory arrest leading to death," regional officials said in a warning statement, Japan Times reports.