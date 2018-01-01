  1. Home
Vietnam is ready to host 26th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum  

This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the APPF’s annual meeting.

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/17 15:14

TPP ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the APEC leaders summit.

Trade ministers and delegates of the 11 remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) hold ministerial meetings while attending the APEC le (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 26th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) is going to take place in Vietnam to discuss economic and cultural cooperation between members and provide direct support for APEC activities, VPG news reported
    
The APPF-26 meeting will be held in Hanoi January 18-21 with the presence of more than 20 delegations, according to Vietnam media outlets. 

The main theme of this year's event is "Parliament partnership for peace, innovation, and sustainable development." The forum will discuss cooperation across economics, culture, and sustainable and inclusive development toward the issuance of a joint declaration.  

Additionally, APPF-26 is a practical action to support the Da Nang Declaration on Creating New Dynamism, Fostering a Shared Future issued at the 25th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2017. 

The APPF forum was established in Tokyo, Japan in 1993 and now includes 27 members. However, Taiwan's Legislative Yuan is not a member. 
