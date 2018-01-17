Talk of joint Olympics hockey team worries South Koreans

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — There is growing concern in South Korea that a proposal to form a joint women's hockey team with North Korea for the Olympics could be bad for the South Korean players.

A South Korean official said Wednesday that the government would ensure that there is no negative impact on the South Koreans. He didn't elaborate.

The assurance came one day after the team's coach told reporters that a last-minute change to the squad could be a little dangerous for team chemistry, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

There are also fears that South Korean players might be removed from the team to make room for North Koreans. South Korean officials say they want the IOC to approve a larger roster so current players would not be displaced.