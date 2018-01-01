  1. Home
European Parliament to call on China to free Taiwan rights activist

Motion expected to be approved on Thursday

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/17 14:44

The European Parliament building in Brussels, Belgium (photo courtesy of Oxyman). (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The European Parliament was expected to pass a motion Thursday calling on China to release Taiwanese human rights activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲).

Lee, a former staff member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, was detained when he crossed into China last March and sentenced to five years in prison at a widely criticized trial in November.

The Taiwanese activist would be one of several jailed human rights campaigners mentioned in the emergency motion up for discussion by the parliament, the Central News Agency mentioned Wednesday. The document focused mostly on members of the Uyghur from Xinjiang and would call on China to release prisoners and stop infringing human rights.

The European Parliament already passed another motion to express its concern about Lee’s fate last July, when it became clear that China would put him on trial for so-called “subversive activities.”

On International Human Rights Day, December 10, the EU delegates in Beijing expressed regret about the worsening situation of freedom of speech and association in the country, CNA pointed out.
