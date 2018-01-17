  1. Home
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattles Taipei

Magnitude 5.7 struck Taipei's Beitou District 

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/17 14:12

credit: CWB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Taiwan's capital city of Taipei today (Jan. 17) at 1:59 p.m., with an intensity level of 3 being felt in Taipei City, New Taipei City and Yilan County, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of Wednesday's quake was 12.3 kilometers north-northwest of Taipei City Hall in the mountainous district of Beitou at a depth of 140 kilometers, making it an intermediate earthquake in terms of depth. 

In addition to an intensity of 3 felt around Taipei, an intensity level of 2 was felt in Taoyuan City, Hualien City, Taichung City, Central Hsinchu City, Nantou County, and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of 1 was experienced in Keelung City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, and Taitung County. 

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.


Map of quake epicenter and levels of intensity. (CWB)
