|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|44
|31
|10
|3
|65
|161
|112
|17-4-1
|14-6-2
|9-3-1
|Washington
|45
|28
|14
|3
|59
|140
|127
|18-6-0
|10-8-3
|8-4-1
|Boston
|42
|24
|10
|8
|56
|137
|108
|14-5-4
|10-5-4
|7-1-2
|New Jersey
|43
|23
|12
|8
|54
|137
|131
|12-6-3
|11-6-5
|4-5-1
|Toronto
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|147
|133
|13-7-2
|12-10-2
|5-4-1
|Columbus
|46
|25
|18
|3
|53
|124
|129
|15-8-0
|10-10-3
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|137
|130
|16-8-3
|7-9-2
|7-6-3
|Pittsburgh
|46
|24
|19
|3
|51
|135
|141
|15-7-1
|9-12-2
|9-4-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|23
|19
|4
|50
|159
|168
|13-6-3
|10-13-1
|7-7-1
|Philadelphia
|44
|20
|16
|8
|48
|129
|130
|11-8-4
|9-8-4
|3-2-4
|Carolina
|45
|20
|17
|8
|48
|126
|140
|10-6-4
|10-11-4
|6-4-3
|Detroit
|44
|18
|19
|7
|43
|119
|135
|10-8-6
|8-11-1
|6-9-2
|Florida
|43
|18
|19
|6
|42
|122
|141
|10-7-3
|8-12-3
|6-4-1
|Montreal
|44
|18
|20
|6
|42
|115
|138
|11-8-5
|7-12-1
|9-4-2
|Ottawa
|42
|15
|18
|9
|39
|117
|149
|9-8-5
|6-10-4
|5-6-3
|Buffalo
|44
|11
|24
|9
|31
|99
|151
|6-11-3
|5-13-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|43
|29
|11
|3
|61
|145
|117
|18-2-2
|11-9-1
|11-1-1
|Winnipeg
|46
|26
|13
|7
|59
|153
|127
|16-3-1
|10-10-6
|7-5-2
|Nashville
|43
|26
|11
|6
|58
|132
|114
|14-4-2
|12-7-4
|10-3-2
|St. Louis
|47
|27
|17
|3
|57
|136
|123
|15-9-0
|12-8-3
|6-4-1
|Dallas
|46
|26
|17
|3
|55
|140
|126
|16-6-1
|10-11-2
|7-10-0
|Calgary
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|131
|125
|12-11-0
|13-5-4
|8-5-1
|Los Angeles
|44
|24
|15
|5
|53
|129
|107
|11-8-3
|13-7-2
|5-7-3
|Minnesota
|46
|24
|17
|5
|53
|133
|131
|15-4-4
|9-13-1
|8-8-0
|San Jose
|42
|23
|13
|6
|52
|120
|112
|13-6-2
|10-7-4
|10-2-3
|Colorado
|43
|24
|16
|3
|51
|142
|126
|16-7-1
|8-9-2
|7-5-1
|Chicago
|45
|22
|17
|6
|50
|136
|123
|12-8-2
|10-9-4
|5-7-2
|Anaheim
|45
|20
|16
|9
|49
|122
|125
|10-8-3
|10-8-6
|7-4-5
|Edmonton
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|126
|147
|9-12-1
|11-11-2
|8-2-0
|Vancouver
|45
|18
|21
|6
|42
|119
|147
|7-12-3
|11-9-3
|4-8-1
|Arizona
|45
|10
|28
|7
|27
|105
|160
|5-14-2
|5-14-5
|1-7-4
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Dallas 3, Boston 2, OT
Colorado 3, Anaheim 1
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Montreal 4, OT
|Tuesday's Games
St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Philadelphia 1
Dallas 4, Detroit 2
Nashville 1, Vegas 0
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.