All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 Boston 42 24 10 8 56 137 108 New Jersey 43 23 12 8 54 137 131 Toronto 46 25 17 4 54 147 133 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 17 5 51 137 130 Pittsburgh 46 24 19 3 51 135 141 N.Y. Islanders 46 23 19 4 50 159 168 Philadelphia 44 20 16 8 48 129 130 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 Montreal 44 18 20 6 42 115 138 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 43 29 11 3 61 145 117 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114 St. Louis 47 27 17 3 57 136 123 Dallas 46 26 17 3 55 140 126 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 San Jose 42 23 13 6 52 120 112 Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 Anaheim 45 20 16 9 49 122 125 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 Arizona 45 10 28 7 27 105 160

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 3, Boston 2, OT

Colorado 3, Anaheim 1

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Philadelphia 1

Dallas 4, Detroit 2

Nashville 1, Vegas 0

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.