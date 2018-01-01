Licensing agreement brings Taiwan-developed pet medicine to US, Canada, NZ, and Australia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan-based drug development company, Lumosa Therapeutics, announced yesterday on their website that a licensing agreement with Skyline Vet Pharma (SVP), an American animal health product development company, has been signed for an animal pain management drug to enter specified western markets.

The new drug is "an extended-release analgesic injection for pain management in companion animals," according to the Lumosa website. The new drug is a combination of nabuphine, a kappa-agonist, and partial mu-agonist aimed at relieving moderate to severe pain in cats and dogs as well as other pets.



A deal is signed between Lumosa and SVP. (Photo: Lumosa website)

Under this agreement the drug, currently referred to as CS011 and soon to be SVP-161, will be further developed, commercialized, and marketed exclusively by SVP for resale in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. SVP will continue the necessary animal clinical studies needed to fulfill all regulations.

Lumosa will receive a licensing fee, milestones payments, and royalties. At the time of signing, Lumosa received NT$200,000 (US$6,700) and anticipates around NT$800,000 after future payments.

Not only is this Lumosa’s first medicine to be authorized, CS011 will be the first medicine from Taiwan or China authorized for animal use in the United States, said UDN.

Lumosa specializes in developing drugs to treat neurological and inflammatory diseases. Lumosa products include Naldebain, a TFDA approved analgesic injection, and LT3001, a treatment for acute ischemic stroke.