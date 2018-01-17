All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112 17-4-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127 18-6-0 10-8-3 8-4-1 Boston 42 24 10 8 56 137 108 14-5-4 10-5-4 7-1-2 New Jersey 43 23 12 8 54 137 131 12-6-3 11-6-5 4-5-1 Toronto 46 25 17 4 54 147 133 13-7-2 12-10-2 5-4-1 Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129 15-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 45 23 17 5 51 137 130 16-8-3 7-9-2 7-6-3 Pittsburgh 46 24 19 3 51 135 141 15-7-1 9-12-2 9-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 46 23 19 4 50 159 168 13-6-3 10-13-1 7-7-1 Philadelphia 44 20 16 8 48 129 130 11-8-4 9-8-4 3-2-4 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 10-6-4 10-11-4 6-4-3 Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135 10-8-6 8-11-1 6-9-2 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 10-7-3 8-12-3 6-4-1 Montreal 44 18 20 6 42 115 138 11-8-5 7-12-1 9-4-2 Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149 9-8-5 6-10-4 5-6-3 Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151 6-11-3 5-13-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 42 29 10 3 61 145 116 18-2-2 11-8-1 11-1-1 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 16-3-1 10-10-6 7-5-2 St. Louis 47 27 17 3 57 136 123 15-9-0 12-8-3 6-4-1 Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114 13-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 Dallas 46 26 17 3 55 140 126 16-6-1 10-11-2 7-10-0 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 12-11-0 13-5-4 8-5-1 Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107 11-8-3 13-7-2 5-7-3 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 15-4-4 9-13-1 8-8-0 San Jose 42 23 13 6 52 120 112 13-6-2 10-7-4 10-2-3 Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126 16-7-1 8-9-2 7-5-1 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 12-8-2 10-9-4 5-7-2 Anaheim 45 20 16 9 49 122 125 10-8-3 10-8-6 7-4-5 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 9-12-1 11-11-2 8-2-0 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 7-12-3 11-9-3 4-8-1 Arizona 45 10 28 7 27 105 160 5-14-2 5-14-5 1-7-4

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 3, Boston 2, OT

Colorado 3, Anaheim 1

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Montreal 4, OT

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Philadelphia 1

Dallas 4, Detroit 2

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.