  1. Home
  2. Society

Two men busted for growing 400 marijuana plants in Changhua County

Two men were arrested for growing over 400 cannabis plants and 600 grams of dried cannabis buds in Changhua County

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/17 10:54

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), two men surnamed Liu (劉), 34, and Su (蘇),30, were arrested in their rented apartment in Changhua County for possessing about 417 cannabis plants and 616 grams of dried cannabis buds, reported the Central News Agency (CNA).

Liao Shao-huang (廖劭晃), the Chief of CIB said that the arrest was a part of an ongoing investigation that began in 2016, when Liu was accused of cannabis cultivation, but due to a lack of evidence he was not charged with any crime and was allowed to walk free. 

However, the police did not stop investigating the case and a year later, they discovered that Liu had a partner surnamed Su who had been helping him cultivate cannabis in an apartment he had rented in Yuanlin City of Changhua County. 

In order to catch the perpetrators red handed, the police formed a team of 30 officers and raided the apartment where the cultivation was taking place, arrested both Liu and Su and seized the cannabis plants and buds along with high sodium lamps and other equipment for growing the plants. 

Marijuana is a category two narcotic according to Taiwan's Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (NHPA) with category one being heroine, cocaine and opium. 
cannabis
Cannabis Cultivation
drug
drug bust

RELATED ARTICLES

Indonesian prosecutors want death for 8 Taiwanese drug suspects
2018/01/11 13:47
Taiwan FDA rolls out harsh new penalties for companies violating health regulations
2018/01/09 16:21
‘Cocaine cargo ship’ found in Philippines not flying Taiwan flag: envoy
2018/01/08 19:04
Taiwan's customs seized 14 kilograms of heroin, one man arrested
2018/01/07 10:11
Cocaine from suspected Taiwanese freighter washes up in Philippines
2018/01/06 17:07