Two men busted for growing 400 marijuana plants in Changhua County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), two men surnamed Liu (劉), 34, and Su (蘇),30, were arrested in their rented apartment in Changhua County for possessing about 417 cannabis plants and 616 grams of dried cannabis buds, reported the Central News Agency (CNA).

Liao Shao-huang (廖劭晃), the Chief of CIB said that the arrest was a part of an ongoing investigation that began in 2016, when Liu was accused of cannabis cultivation, but due to a lack of evidence he was not charged with any crime and was allowed to walk free.

However, the police did not stop investigating the case and a year later, they discovered that Liu had a partner surnamed Su who had been helping him cultivate cannabis in an apartment he had rented in Yuanlin City of Changhua County.

In order to catch the perpetrators red handed, the police formed a team of 30 officers and raided the apartment where the cultivation was taking place, arrested both Liu and Su and seized the cannabis plants and buds along with high sodium lamps and other equipment for growing the plants.

Marijuana is a category two narcotic according to Taiwan's Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (NHPA) with category one being heroine, cocaine and opium.