The Latest: 15-year-old Kostyuk into 3rd round in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Wednesday at the Australian Open (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Marta Kostyuk, a 15-year-old qualifier from Ukraine who beat 25th-seeded Peng Shuai in the first round, has advanced to the third with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Olivia Rogowska, a wild-card entry from Australia.

Kostyuk, who entered the tournament ranked No. 521, had already played six hours on court through three three-set qualifying rounds before beating Peng in the first round.

The win over Peng gave Kostyuk the distinction of being the youngest player to win a main-draw match at the Australian Open since Martina Hingis in 1996.

Kostyuk, a former Australian Open junior champion, will play either fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina or Katerina Siniakova in the third round.

Her fellow Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko beat No. 15-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a quarterfinalist here last year, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the third round in Australia for the third time.

The 31-year-old Bondarenko broke Pavlyuchenkova's serve four times and only dropped her own serve once to register her 20th career win against a Top 20 player.

_____

11:30 a.m.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki and local hope Nick Kyrgios were set to play their second-round matches at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Melbourne Park was bathed in sunshine when Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic took on fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena, with Wozniacki to play Jana Fett in the following match.

Temperatures were forecast to reach 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) later in the day.

Nadal, a losing finalist last year to Roger Federer, played Leonardo Mayer in the third match on center court.

Kyrgios, who upset Nadal in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2014 as a 19-year-old, was scheduled to play Viktor Troicki in a night match at Hisense Arena.