2 Koreas talk about Olympic cooperation ahead of IOC meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The two Koreas are meeting for the third time in 10 days to discuss North Korean participation in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Officials from both sides met Wednesday in the village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone that divides their countries.
North Korea agreed last week to send a delegation to the Olympics. The move has provided a tentative thaw in the strained ties between the Koreas.
Proposals expected to be discussed Wednesday include a joint women's hockey team and marching together during the opening ceremony. The talks precede a meeting among the two countries and the IOC in Switzerland on Saturday.
The Koreas agreed earlier this week that 80 North Korean orchestra members and 60 singers and dancers would perform in the South during the Games.