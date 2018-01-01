  1. Home
Brush fire scorches 30 acres in Taichung 

Taichung brush fire burns for 5 hours

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/17 09:53

19 fire trucks were spotted on the scene.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A brush fire broke out in the Nantun District of Taichung yesterday afternoon and burned from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., reported CNA.

The fire took place near the Wanggaoliao Observation Deck (望高寮觀景台) on the Dadu Plateau (大肚山) in west Taichung, around 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from Taichung's famous Rainbow Village.


Fire on Dadu Plateau (Photo: CNA) 

Approximately 57 firefighters were dispatched to combat the flames, and the fire was successfully extinguished after 5 hours.

The Taichung Fire Department stated that the fire began in two places and burned intensely until around 7 p.m. when the fire fighters took control of the blaze.

Firefighters are currently investing the cause of the fire. 


Wanggaoliao Observation Deck area in the daytime. (Photo: Wind Travel Note Blog) 
fire
Taichung
Taiwan

