NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- New Delhi-based Tibet House, the Cultural Center of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, has announced a one-year diploma course in Nalanda Buddhist philosophy.

The registration for both online and offline courses has already started. The last date for registration is July 31, 2018.

This course is being offered for all those who wish to acquire the knowledge of the key subjects of Buddhism and deepen their understanding and practice of Dharma.

On successful completion of this course, participants will be entitled to get admission in the second batch of the Nalanda Masters Course.

Monastics and students can obtain a 75 percent discount on the course fee. For more details please visit Tibet House website.