No rules for California home schools, where 13 found captive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California home where authorities say two parents tortured their 13 children had doubled as a private school.

But it was not subject to government oversight because no state agency regulates or oversees private schools in California.

David Allen Turpin and his wife, Louise Anna Turpin, were arrested Sunday after authorities found the malnourished children in their home in a Los Angeles suburb.

He had been the principal of a private school at his house, which he called the Sandcastle Day School. In the 2016-17 school year, it had an enrollment of six — all his children.

Private schools in California aren't licensed by the state education department. The schools are only required to file a yearly affidavit with the number of students, staff and other information about the administrator.