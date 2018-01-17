10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. STEVE BANNON BACK ON CAPITOL HILL

A House panel questions the ex-White House strategist, aiming to find out Trump's thinking when he fired FBI Director James Comey.

2. WHO'S STRUGGLING TO GET STORIES STRAIGHT

Trump's Homeland Security secretary becomes the latest GOP official to offer a conflicting account of a meeting in which the president is said to have used vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racist.

3. AUTHORITIES UNRAVELING BIZARRE TALE OF ABUSE

From the outside, the brown-and-beige four-bedroom home in a Los Angeles suburb looked fairly orderly. But inside, authorities say they found 13 children, some of them chained to furniture, all of them thin and malnourished.

4. JOURNEYING ABROAD, POPE ADDRESSES SCANDAL

Opening a trip to Chile, Francis asks for forgiveness for the "irreperable damage" done to children who have been sexually abused by priests.

5. HOW TRUMP'S CHECKUP WENT

The president's overall health "is excellent" and he did "exceedingly well" on a cognitive screening, the Navy doctor who performed the president's first medical checkup says.

6. GYMNASTS TESTIFY AGAINST DISGRACED SPORTS DOCTOR

One by one, victims of 54-year-old Larry Nasser, facing sentencing in a state case, appear in a Michigan courtroom to recount the sexual abuse and emotional trauma he inflicted on them as children.

7. ANOTHER FALSE ALARM ON PYONGYANG MISSILE

Japan's public broadcaster mistakenly sends an alert warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch, then minutes later corrects it, days after a similar error in Hawaii.

8. WHAT'S LATEST WALL STREET MILESTONE

The Dow passes the 26,000 threshold for the first time before sliding back after early gains fade.

9. THE LAND OF LONG UNDERWEAR

Temperatures in the remote Russian region of Yakutia drop to near-record lows, plunging to minus 67 degrees Celsius (minus 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

10. WHY WOODY ALLEN'S FUTURE IS CLOUDY

A growing number of actors are distancing themselves from the prolific 82-year-old filmmaker in a Hollywood newly sensitive to allegations of sexual misconduct.