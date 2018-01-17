Raptors' DeRozan fined for '5-on-8' comment criticizing refs

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the league's officiating.

The punishment was announced Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league's executive vice president for basketball operations.

DeRozan made his remarks after the Raptors' 127-125 loss to Golden State on Saturday in Toronto.

He was fuming in part about a scramble for a loose ball that went out of bounds next to the Warriors' bench. After a video review, Golden State was awarded possession with three seconds left. Stephen Curry was fouled and made a pair of free throws before Fred VanVleet hit a buzzer-beating 3.

DeRozan said after the loss that "It's frustrating being out there feeling like you're playing 5-on-8. Some of those calls were terrible, period."

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball