By  Associated Press
2018/01/17 07:11
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Match

Man City 2, Bristol City 1

Wednesday's Match

Chelsea 0, Arsenal 0

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 0

West Brom 2, Brighton 0

Watford 2, Southampton 2

Chelsea 0, Leicester 0

Newcastle 1, Swansea 1

Huddersfield 1, West Ham 4

Tottenham 4, Everton 0

Sunday's Matches

Bournemouth 2, Arsenal 1

Liverpool 4, Man City 3

Monday's Match

Man United 3, Stoke 0

England Championship
Friday's Match

Sheffield United 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday's Matches

Cardiff 4, Sunderland 0

Birmingham 0, Derby 3

Bristol City 0, Norwich 1

Hull 0, Reading 0

Barnsley 0, Wolverhampton 0

Millwall 1, Preston 1

Burton Albion 1, QPR 3

Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 1

Brentford 2, Bolton 0

Ipswich 1, Leeds 0

Nottingham Forest 0, Aston Villa 1

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Walsall 2, Oxford United 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Oldham 1, Rotherham 1

Bury 0, Charlton 1

Gillingham 2, Rochdale 1

Doncaster 1, Plymouth 1

Blackburn 3, Shrewsbury 1

Bradford 1, Northampton 2

Wigan 0, Peterborough 0

Portsmouth 1, Scunthorpe 1

Blackpool 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Southend 1, Fleetwood Town 2

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Morecambe 1, Stevenage 1

Crawley Town 2, Barnet 0

Swindon 1, Forest Green Rovers 0

Port Vale 1, Yeovil 1

Wycombe 3, Colchester 1

Cambridge United 0, Mansfield Town 0

Carlisle 1, Crewe 0

Cheltenham 0, Accrington Stanley 2

Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 2

Chesterfield 2, Luton Town 0

Exeter 1, Coventry 0

Lincoln City 2, Notts County 2