UEFA warns of growing wealth gap in top clubs finance study

GENEVA (AP) — Elite European soccer clubs will get even richer than rivals by cashing in on their global brands, UEFA has warned as it studies ways to help make the Champions League more competitive.

A group of 12 clubs is best placed to attract sponsors and commercial deals that are driving up income faster than domestic broadcasting rights and UEFA prize money, according to the European soccer body's analysis of 681 clubs' accounts in the 2016 financial year.

UEFA must "remain vigilant and true to our values" as top clubs' income grows fastest, President Aleksander Ceferin wrote in an introduction to the 126-page document that detailed another boom year for European soccer.

"As the guardians of the game, UEFA must ensure that football remains competitive even as financial gaps are augmented by globalization and technological change," said Ceferin, who has stated his aim to keep a competitive balance on the field.

The annual UEFA research was released Tuesday, six weeks before Ceferin could expand on policy ideas to increase fairness when he addresses member federations at their congress in Slovakia.