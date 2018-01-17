AP PHOTOS: Pope draws crowd to Chile Mass, also protests

Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the San Luis Beltran church on his way to the Apostolic Nunciature in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Fran
Pope Francis arrives on his pope-mobile to celebrate Mass at O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Francis begged for forgiveness
A pilgrim waits for Pope Francis to celebrate Mass at O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The pope will try to inject new energ
Pope Francis burns incense before an image of the Monte Carmelo Virgin Mary during Mass at O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
From a balcony, protesters dressed as clerics gesture and display a banner saying: "I love pedophilia" during a protest against Pope Francis in Santia
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Francis begged for forgiveness Tuesday for the “irreparabl
A man is arrested during a protest against Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The pontiff is visiting Chile Jan. 15-18, where th
A woman cries out from inside a paddy wagon after being arrested during a protest against Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The
An image of Chilean Saint Teresa de los Angeles hangs over the crowd waiting for Pope Francis to arrive for Mass at O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile,
Pope Francis greets inmates at the San Joaquin women's prison in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool)
Pope Francis holds on to his skullcap as he arrives to of the Cathedral at the Plaza de Armas to meet with Chile's bishops and priests, in Santiago, C
Pope Francis meets with priests at the Cathedral, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Nuns smile as Pope Francis arrives to the Cathedral, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A smiling Pope Francis drew a big crowd at an outdoor Mass in the Chilean capital Tuesday during the first full day of his six-day visit to Chile and Peru.
Smaller groups of demonstrators also were out to protest several issues, from the sex abuse scandals in Chile's Roman Catholic Church to treatment of people in the gay, lesbian and transgender community.
Francis started the day with a speech in which he pleaded for forgiveness for the "irreparable damage" done to children who were raped and molested by priests.
The pope celebrated Mass in O'Higgins Park before a crowd estimated at about 400,000 people. He later brought some inmates to tears during an emotional visit to a women's prison.
His final public event was a meeting with priests and nuns at in a full Cathedral of Santiago ablaze with lighted candles.