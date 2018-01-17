The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 14, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Getting Over It, Bennett Foddy

4. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1, Physics Classroom, LLC

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. NBA 2K18, 2K

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. iSchedule, HotSchedules

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Google Arts & Culture, Google, Inc.

2. Sweatcoin - Coin For Sweat App, Sweatco Ltd

3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Balls Race, Ketchapp

9. Finger Driver, Ketchapp

10. Bitmoji, Bitstrips

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Pets, Toca Boca AB

6. Getting Over It, Bennett Foddy

7. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

9. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

10. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

2. Run Sausage Run!, Crazy Labs

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

5. UNICORN - Color by Number Game, AppsYouLove

6. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

7. Color by Number: Coloring Book, Fun Games For Free

8. Pixel Art - Color by Number, Easybrain

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

