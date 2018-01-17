Man who fled Hawaii psychiatric hospital pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (AP) — A lawyer for a man who walked out of a Hawaii psychiatric hospital and flew to California has pleaded not guilty on his behalf but acknowledged it's obvious his client escaped.

Attorney Michael Green on Tuesday entered the plea to an escape charge against Randall Saito.

Saito was caught in Stockton, California, in November, days after walking out of Hawaii State Hospital. He was sent there after being acquitted by reason of insanity in a woman's 1979 killing.

Green says it's clear Saito escaped and it's now a matter of working something out with prosecutors.

Prosecutors want to make sure Saito stays behind bars instead of going back to the hospital. Green says he and Saito's family don't plan to post bail.