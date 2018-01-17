Trump administration appeals ruling on young immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration is appealing a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing Tuesday that they were appealing to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The DOJ in a separate news release said it planned to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court even before a ruling from the appeals court.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Jan. 9 granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while lawsuits challenging the decision play out in court.

DACA protected people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.