The Latest: Jeep Cherokee compact SUV to get a big update

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the North American International Auto Show in Detroit (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

The Jeep Cherokee compact SUV is getting a big update to better compete in the hottest part of the U.S. auto market.

The 2019 Cherokee unveiled Tuesday will get styling tweaks, a new engine, suspension improvements and engineering changes that save 200 pounds and improve gas mileage.

The updated version gets a new 2-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 270 horsepower and technology that shuts it down at stoplights to save fuel. A polymer tailgate is among the changes that help save 200 pounds.

Fiat Chrysler wouldn't say the exact on-sale date for the revised Cherokee. Fuel mileage and pricing also will be released later.