Prince photographer Afshin Shahidi shares his intimate trove

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince's personal photographer for nearly a decade, Afshin Shahidi, cherishes the more intimate moments he spent at the icon's side.

A fellow Minnesota son, Shahidi has included a lot of more candid shots of the late superstar in his recent book, "Prince: A Private View." It's a view only Shahidi could provide for fans who reached out to him after Prince died of a drug overdose in 2016. Shahidi moved on from his work with Prince in 2001, but the two friends stayed in touch. Shahidi amassed thousands of images of Prince and found it cathartic to pick the 250 he included in the book.

Shahidi, the father of "black-ish" and "grown-ish" actress Yara Shahidi, says he was devastated when Prince died and never once saw evidence of substance abuse.