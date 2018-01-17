The Latest: US urges maritime interdiction of NK trade

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Latest on U.S. allies from the Korean War discussing the nuclear threat from North Korea (all times local):

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for nations to improve maritime interdiction of ships conducting illicit trade with North Korea.

Tillerson is meeting in Vancouver with 19 nations that fought on America's side in the Korean War to intensify the "maximum pressure" campaign on the North and combat sanctions evasion.

He says the gathering of like-minded nations sends Kim Jong Un a unified message: "We will not accept a nuclear-armed North Korea."

He is especially urging China and Russia, which are not invited to the meeting to fully implement U.N. sanctions.

Tillerson also highlighted in his opening remarks Tuesday North Korean missile tests pose a threat to civilian air traffic.

He says the pressure campaign will continue until North Korea takes decisive steps to give up its nukes.

The 20-nation gathering in Vancouver comes days after a mistaken missile alert caused panic on Hawaii, a stark reminder of the fears of conflict with the North.

The meeting is hosted by Tillerson and his Canadian counterpart, Chrystia Freeland.

It was called before the recent start of talks between North and South Korea, the first in two years. President Donald Trump has also signaled openness to talks under the right circumstances.

Officials will discuss sanctions, preventing the spread of weapons by North Korea, and diplomatic options.