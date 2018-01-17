South Africa vs. India 2nd test scoreboard

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday at stumps on the fourth day of the second test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park:

South Africa 1st Innings: 335 all out India 1st Innings: 307 all out South Africa 2nd Innings (Overnight: 90-2)

Aiden Markram lbw b Bumrah 1

Dean Elgar c Rahul b Shami 61

Hashim Amla lbw b Bumrah 1

AB de Villiers c Patel b Shami 80

Faf du Plessis c and b Bumrah 48

Quinton de Kock c Patel b Shami 12

Vernon Philander c Vijay b Sharma 26

Keshav Maharaj c Patel b Sharma 6

Kagiso Rabada c Kohli b Shami 4

Morne Morkel not out 10

Lungi Ngidi c Vijay b Ashwin 1

Extras: (2b, 5lb, 1w) 8

TOTAL: (all out) 258

Overs: 91.3

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-3, 3-144, 4-151, 5-163, 6-209, 7-215, 8-245, 9-245, 10-258.

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 29.3-6-78-1, Jasprit Bumrah 20-3-70-3 (1w), Ishant Sharma 17-3-40-2, Mohammed Shami 16-3-49-4, Hardik Pandya 9-1-14-0.

India 2nd Innings (Target: 287)

Murali Vijay b Rabada 9

KL Rahul c Maharaj b Ngidi 4

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 11

Virat Kohli lbw b Ngidi 5

Parthiv Patel not out 5

Extras: (1b) 1

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 35

Overs: 23.

Still to bat: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-16, 3-26.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 6-3-6-0, Kagiso Rabada 5-2-9-1, Lungi Ngidi 6-2-14-2, Morne Morkel 5-3-4-0, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-1-0.

Toss: won by South Africa.

Series: South Africa leads three-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England.

Match Referee: Chris Broad, England.