Ethiopian Airlines to re-launch Zambia's national carrier

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines says it has finalized an agreement with Zambia to re-launch the southern African country's national carrier.

The partnership with Zambia comes as Ethiopian Airlines is opening new routes and hubs and is acquiring new aircraft.

In a statement Tuesday, the airline said it will have a 45 percent stake in the Zambian carrier and it aims to make the Zambian capital, Lusaka, its newest aviation hub. The remaining 55 percent will be acquired by the Zambian government which is aiming to revive the country's aviation sector after Zambia Airways ceased operations on January 2009.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told The Associated Press earlier this month his company is also exploring opportunities in other African countries including Mozambique, Djibouti and Congo.