Trump talks North Korea, trade with Chinese President Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are hopeful that talks between North Korea and South Korea "might prompt a change in North Korea's destructive behavior."

The White House says the leaders spoke Monday and "acknowledged the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue."

North Korea agreed to send an Olympic delegation to South Korea, and the countries began their first talks in two years. This came amid heightened tensions over North Korea's expanding nuclear and missile programs.

Trump "committed to sustain the United States-led global campaign of maximum pressure to compel North Korea to commit to denuclearization."

The White House says Trump also "expressed disappointment that the United States' trade deficit with China has continued to grow" and "made clear that the situation is not sustainable."