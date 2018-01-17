San Francisco's Chinatown: Night scenes from Grant Avenue

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Red lanterns sway in the wind. Streetlamps from the 1930s cast a glare onto century-old buildings. Neon glows from dive bars. A woman makes dragon beard candy in a tiny storefront window.

All are scenes at night along Grant Avenue in San Francisco's Chinatown.

The avenue is one of the oldest streets in the city. In the late 1800s, it became home to Chinese immigrants.

It's an interesting place to stroll and reflect on culture and history as Lunar New Year approaches, Feb. 16, launching the year of the dog.

Cold Drinks at China Live, which was recently named one of the city's best bars, will offer 12 drinks in February inspired by animals in the Chinese zodiac. The one for this year? The Lucky Dog.