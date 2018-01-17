India crashes to 35-3, facing series defeat

India's Mohammed Shami, looks on during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria,
India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah, left, falls to the ground as he drops a catch off South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis‚ on the fourth day of the secon
India's bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, right, unsuccessfully appeals to Empire Paul Reiffel of Australia, for LBW on the fourth day of the second cricket
CORRECTING NAME OF SA BATSMAN TO VERNON PHILANDER - South Africa's batsman Vernon Philander, plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket Test
India's Rohit Sharma, right, jumps as he celebrates with bowler Jasprit Bumrah, second from right, after dismissing South Africa's batsman Quinton de
CORRECTING NAME OF INDIA BOWLER MOHAMMED SHAMI - India’s bowler Mohammed Shami, second from left, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli, left, after dis
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates the dismissal South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar, for 61 runs on the fourth day of the second cricket Te
CORRECTING NAME OF BATSMAN TO DEAN ELGAR - India's captain Virat Kohli, right, celebrates the dismissal South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar, for 61 runs
India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah, front, fields off his own bowling as South Africa's batsman AB de Villiers watches, on the fourth day of the second cri
CORRECTING NAME OF INDIA BOWLER MOHAMMED SHAMI - India's captain Virat Kohli, left, celebrates with bowler Mohammed Shami, right, after dismissing Sou
CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — India crashed to 35-3 in the second test against South Africa on Tuesday and was facing a first series defeat since 2015.
South Africa quick bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi blasted through India's top order, crucially including the wicket of captain Virat Kohli, to leave the top-ranked team still 252 runs short of its victory target.
India was facing a record run chase at Centurion, or the prospect of surviving for an entire day without its best player, to stay alive in the three-test series, which South Africa leads 1-0.
India's run of nine straight series victories appeared destined to end at Centurion after South Africa set the tourists a tough target of 287 to win, and then removed openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul and Kohli in the last hour and 45 minutes of the day.
Cheteshwar Pujara was 11 not out for India and after surviving what appeared to be an edge behind off Morne Morkel that the South Africans didn't appeal for. Parthiv Patel was with him on 5 not out.