The 'Boogie Oogie Oogie' band wins? Grammy's biggest shocks

NEW YORK (AP) — There was little doubt who should take home the Grammy for album of the year in 1984. That was Michael Jackson with "Thriller." He won, of course, but the Recording Academy hasn't always been seen to make the right call over its 60 years.

One weird decision was giving soft rocker Christopher Cross album of the year honors in 1981 over Barbra Streisand, Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra and Pink Floyd.

There was 1969 when Glen Campbell's "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" won album of the year, besting Simon and Garfunkel's "Bookends" and the Beatles' "Magical Mystery Tour."

Another decision the Grammys might want to do over was in 2014, when Macklemore & Ryan Lewis won best new artist honors, beating out Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kacey Musgraves and Kendrick Lamar.