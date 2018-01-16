Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

In this image taken on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, Ulisse, an Afghan greyhound, wears a coat created by designer Giovanna Temellini at the Temellini bouti
MILAN (AP) — Milan has long been the world's ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are getting in on the city's sartorial scene with a new line of haute couture for canines.
Dog-a-Porter, by the Milan brand Temellini, offers clothing custom-fit for different breeds, ranging from the tiny Chihuahua to the stately greyhound. The line includes cashmere knits, nylon bomber jackets with tiny arms, Sherlock Holmes-style capes and lined raincoats.
The capes cost 170 euros ($208 and synthetically filled hooded parkas go for 210 euros ($256) to reflect the extra time it takes to get the fine stitching on the elasticized sleeves just right.
Designer Giovanna Temellini says fashionable dog clothes aren't just an indulgence since her luxury outerwear protects pooches accustomed to being indoors when they are brought outside.