Cyprus, Greece and Jordan aim to bolster region's security

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' president says the fight against extremism necessitates even closer cooperation with Greece and Jordan.
Nicos Anastasiades was speaking Tuesday during talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that were billed as the cornerstone of a new partnership.
Abdullah said his country is working with others to close off all routes for extremists. He said despite successes in Iraq and Syria, they can't be allowed to regroup and establish footholds elsewhere.
The three leaders also urged the international community to offer more support to Jordan and other countries which have borne the brunt of a mass influx of refugees fleeing the war in Syria.
Anastasiades and Tsipras said they would ask fellow European Union member countries to lend more assistance to Jordan.