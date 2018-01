CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — India needs 287 to win the second test after South Africa was all out for 258 in its second innings on Day 4 on Tuesday.

South Africa 335 (Aiden Markram 94, Hashim Amla 82, Faf du Plessis 63; Ravichandran Ashwin 4-113) and 258 (AB de Villiers 80, Dean Elgar 61; Mohammed Shami 4-49) leads India 307 (Virat Kohli 153; Morne Morkel 4-60) by 286 runs.