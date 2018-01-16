WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — It wasn't Maria Sharapova's choice to miss the last Australian Open. That decision was taken out of her hands because of a doping ban following a failed test on her previous visit to Melbourne Park. The five-time major champion said it was her choice to return, though, and she relished every moment of it in Tuesday's 6-1, 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria. By John Pye. SENT: 890 words, photos.

BBO--RUSSIA-OLYMPIC MOVIE

Amid doping scandals, Russians are flocking to see a new movie about the Olympics. The record-breaking "Going Vertical" tells the story of the Soviet team which beat the U.S. to win the gold medal in men's basketball in 1972. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 720 words, photos.

GYM--BILES-ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Simone Biles watched as her friends and former Olympic teammates came forward to detail abuse at the hands of a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor. By Will Graves. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Defending champion Monaco's title hopes are fading and it now looks like a battle with Lyon and Marseille for second place. Monaco takes on local rival Nice while Marseille, one point behind in fourth, hosts Strasbourg. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT.

SOC--DONOVAN-MEXICO

MEXICO CITY — Landon Donovan, the most accomplished player in American soccer history, is talking about winning championships with his new team in Mexico. By Carlos Rodriguez. SENT: 565 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

CENTURION, South Africa — India seamer Mohammed Shami took three quick wickets to move his team back into contention in the second test against South Africa on Tuesday. SENT: 170 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-PAKISTAN

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Colin de Grandhomme returned from time out following the death of his father to spur New Zealand to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the fourth one-day cricket international on Tuesday and to a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. SENT: 610 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Antetokounmpo takes over again as Bucks beat Wizards 104-95. SENT: 960 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Tavares scores in OT, lifting Islanders to 3rd straight win. SENT: 490 words, photos.

