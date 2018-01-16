  1. Home
Davos organizers: Trump to make final address at forum

By  Associated Press
2018/01/16 21:30

GENEVA (AP) — World Economic Forum organizers say U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver a closing address at the Davos conference next week, which will focus on "finding ways to reaffirm international cooperation on crucial shared interests."

The WEF says international security, the environment and the global economy will be the key topics at the annual meeting of business leaders, civil society advocates, academics, celebrities and others in the Swiss Alpine resort from Jan. 23-26.

Organizers cited a theme of rising competition between countries and divisions within them. Ten heads of state or government from Africa, nine from the Middle East and North Africa, and six from Latin America will join Western leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May in Davos.

The WEF announced the formal schedule Wednesday.