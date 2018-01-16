Australian Open: a recap of Tuesday, lookahead to Wednesday

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal is back on Rod Laver Arena to play his second-round match against Argentina's Leonardo Mayer after barely working up a sweat in his opener — a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 win over Victor Estrella Burgos. Later on the main court, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki, still searching for her first major title, plays Jana Fett, and third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov plays one of the few remaining Americans, Mackenzie McDonald.

On Margaret Court Arena, French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko plays Duan Yinging and Julia Goerges, on a 15-match winning streak, tries to extend it in her match with Alize Cornet.

The last match on the third featured arena could be the hardest-hitting of the day — Nick Kyrgios, seeded 17th, plays Viktor Troicki. The 31-year-old Serbian was two sets down against Australian Alex Bolt in his first-round match but won the next three. Kyrgios and Troicki have only played once previously, with Kyrgios winning in straight sets. Troicki has been to the third round of the Australian Open four times, the fourth round of the French Open three times and Wimbledon twice. "I know what he is going to bring," Kyrgios said. "He's a tough competitor, he's tricky. He knows the ups and downs that come in a Grand Slam match."

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny, high of 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit)

TUESDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny, high of 27 C (81 F)

ATTENDANCE

Day: 55,767; Night: 25,720; TOTAL: 81,487.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Men's First Round: No. 2 Roger Federer beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat Thomas Fabbiano 6-1, 7-6 (5), 7-5; No. 5 Dominc Thiem beat Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4, 6-4; No. 7 David Goffin beat Matthias Bachinger 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 9 Stan Wawrinka beat Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2); No. 12 Juan Martin del Potro beat Frances Tiafoe 6-3 ,6-4, 6-3; No. 13 Sam Querrey beat Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-4, 6-2; No. 14 Novak Djokovic beat Donald Young 6-1, 6-2, 6-4; No. 19 Tomas Berdych beat Alex De Minaur 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1; No. 21 Albert Ramos beat Jared Donaldson 6-2, 6-3, 6-4; Lukas Lacko beat No. 22 Milos Raonic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4 , 7-6 (4); No. 25 Fabio Fognini beat Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4, 7-5; No. 26 Adrian Mannarino beat Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-4, 6-4; No. 29 Richard Gasquet beat Blaz Kavcic 6-1, 6-4, 7-5; Fernando Verdasco beat No. 30 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 7-5, 7-5; Chung Hyeon beat No. 32 Mischa Zverev 6-2, 4-1, retired.

Women's First Round: No.1 Simona Halep beat Destanee Aiava 7-6 (5), 6-1; No. 3 Garbine Muguruza beat Jessika Ponchet 6-4, 6-3; No. 6 Karolina Pliskova beat Veronica Cepede Royg 6-3, 6-4; No. 8 Caroline Garcia beat Carina Witthoft 7-5, 6-3; No. 9 Johanna Konta beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-1; No. 14 Anastasija Sevastova beat Varvara Lepchenko 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 16 Elena Vesnina beat Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-4; No. 17 Madison Keys beat Wang Qiang 6-1, 7-5; No. 18 Ashleigh Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4; No. 20 Barbora Strycova beat Kristie Ahn 6-1, 7-5; No. 21 Angelique Kerber beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-0, 6-4; No. 26 Agnieszka Radwanska beat Kristyna Pliskova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Andrea Petkovic beat No. 27 Petra Kvitova 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; No. 28 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni beat Shelby Rogers 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-2; Maria Sharapova beat Tatjana Maria 6-1, 6-4; Eugenie Bouchard beat Oceane Dodin 6-3, 7-6 (5).

STAT OF THE DAY

4 of 18: the eventual tally of American women who progressed past the first round.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I was pretty happy in the end. I'm glad that I'm still able to play tennis. That's important." Petra Kvitova pleased with the support she received from the crowd in her losing return Down Under, just over a year since a knife attack in her native Czech Republic left her career in jeopardy.

_____

More AP coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/AustralianOpen