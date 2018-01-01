Qantas obediently complies with Beijing, removes Taiwan's listing as a country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Australian airline Qantas has bowed to pressure from Beijing to change the designation of Taiwan on their website.

After the past week of Chinese complaints to various corporations over how they class Taiwan and other regions on the web or in company materials, the Australian airline Qantas is the most recent to succumb to China’s browbeating campaign for influence.

On Jan.16, the company released a statement; “Due to an oversight, some Chinese territories were incorrectly listed as countries on parts of our website. We are correcting this error.”

China issued a warning to the company last week, when China began its campaign of harassing companies that list Taiwan as a country.

CNBC reports that Qantas is the first Australian business to respond deferentially to China’s requests. The report notes that China is easily Australia’s greatest trading partner, and that the country purchased an estimated US$74 billion worth of Australian goods and services in 2017.

The news comes as at time when many in Australia are growing increasingly concerned with Chinese influence in their country, both in business and politics.

Many Australian commentators expressed their disappointment with the decision of Qantas on twitter, reports news.com.au.