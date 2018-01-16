Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;SW;12;74%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;24;17;Nice with some sun;22;16;WNW;20;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;14;6;A couple of showers;11;7;SE;9;88%;89%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;15;9;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;ESE;11;68%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;7;3;Spotty showers;6;4;WSW;40;72%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain, snow;3;0;Mostly cloudy;4;-7;NNE;10;75%;31%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;0;-5;Chilly with some sun;4;-4;ESE;12;60%;27%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-15;-22;Low clouds and cold;-16;-23;SW;14;98%;21%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;31;21;Partly sunny, humid;33;23;NE;9;67%;44%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;15;8;Periods of sun, nice;17;9;SW;9;72%;13%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;23;20;Overcast, showers;24;20;NNE;31;60%;88%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;19;6;Partly sunny;18;7;E;6;50%;14%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;22;Cloudy with showers;31;22;E;7;78%;97%;5

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;30;16;Clouds and sun, nice;29;14;E;9;48%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;22;N;8;60%;18%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;16;8;NNW;15;55%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;5;-5;Partly sunny, mild;6;-7;N;14;30%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;6;4;Periods of rain;6;0;NW;11;77%;76%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;5;0;A passing shower;3;1;WNW;22;68%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;18;8;A little rain;18;8;NNW;9;72%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A stray t-shower;28;17;ESE;15;52%;51%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;2;1;Spotty showers;5;1;WNW;19;73%;70%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;7;2;A passing shower;6;4;WSW;25;61%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little icy mix;-1;-6;Cloudy with rain;2;0;W;6;74%;90%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;A passing shower;4;-1;WNW;12;82%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun, pleasant;27;23;A t-storm in spots;27;20;SE;9;66%;47%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;30;17;A t-storm in spots;30;17;SE;7;44%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with rain;9;6;Rain and drizzle;9;1;WNW;10;78%;77%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;11;Sun and some clouds;20;11;WNW;13;49%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;30;18;Sunny and warm;28;19;SSE;24;62%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;E;6;67%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;31;20;Partly sunny;30;19;ENE;9;67%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow;-4;-13;Mostly sunny;-5;-8;WSW;25;62%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;32;22;Nice with some sun;32;21;NNE;14;57%;1%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;4;0;Cloudy;2;0;W;12;84%;67%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;23;16;Sunny, breezy, nice;22;16;NNE;31;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Quite cold;-1;-10;Sunny and quite cold;1;-6;SSE;7;34%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NNE;23;76%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;24;7;Hazy sunshine;23;9;SE;11;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as cold;4;-6;Partly sunny, milder;11;-2;SSW;9;24%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Hazy sun;26;14;NNW;7;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A few showers;32;24;Heavy p.m. showers;29;25;WSW;8;79%;92%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;Rain/snow showers;6;3;WSW;32;79%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;5;-1;A snow shower;4;-3;N;8;45%;68%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;16;11;Mostly sunny;18;14;ENE;8;69%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;20;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;16;SE;7;78%;12%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;26;16;A t-shower in spots;26;15;SE;14;54%;65%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;25;20;A passing shower;23;16;NNE;21;57%;56%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;-4;-7;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-4;ESE;31;72%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;31;22;Cloudy and humid;31;22;SSE;6;77%;44%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Plenty of sun;24;16;E;9;60%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;27;22;Periods of sun;27;22;ENE;31;57%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;32;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;ENE;9;38%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;24;8;A shower in the a.m.;20;7;N;13;53%;55%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds;10;8;Partly sunny;13;6;SSW;20;78%;80%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;31;25;Downpours;31;24;WSW;13;74%;92%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Thickening clouds;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;N;13;61%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;15;Abundant sunshine;32;16;ESE;8;30%;25%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-4;Cooler;7;-8;NNE;7;42%;46%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;29;17;Sunny and beautiful;28;12;NNE;12;48%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;4;Abundant sunshine;20;4;S;7;61%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Some sun;31;15;N;21;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with some sun;-6;-7;A bit of snow;-1;-3;NNE;14;74%;91%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;30;22;A shower or two;30;23;N;7;61%;77%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;W;9;71%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;Hazy sunshine;24;11;N;10;64%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mainly cloudy;31;24;Couple of t-storms;32;24;N;7;75%;86%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A t-storm in spots;14;5;ESE;11;70%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SW;9;77%;28%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;25;20;Turning sunny;24;20;S;10;75%;67%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;15;10;Partial sunshine;15;7;NNE;15;76%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;7;2;A shower in spots;7;4;SW;29;62%;80%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds and fog;21;12;Fog, then some sun;25;13;NNE;7;40%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SSW;9;72%;63%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;13;2;Clouds, then sun;12;0;NE;6;78%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;ENE;18;66%;33%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;NNE;8;81%;71%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;28;24;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;E;9;77%;66%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;27;11;Partly sunny;31;16;ENE;9;41%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;20;3;Partial sunshine;19;3;NNE;8;39%;26%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;23;17;Partly sunny;24;10;NNW;16;56%;17%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Turning out cloudy;-7;-11;A little snow;-2;-5;SSW;20;74%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;22;66%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;27;20;E;12;65%;63%;7

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-9;-14;Partly sunny;-6;-10;SW;1;76%;32%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;-6;-10;Areas of low clouds;-6;-8;SE;18;70%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;21;Hazy sunshine;32;21;N;13;54%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Lots of sun, nice;30;12;Partly sunny;29;14;N;14;40%;30%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Morning snow;3;-6;NW;32;67%;66%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;17;7;Partly sunny;16;8;S;12;72%;21%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of squalls;-10;-11;A little snow;-8;-14;WSW;21;93%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;15;9;Rain tapering off;13;6;NW;8;91%;93%;1

Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;2;-3;Cloudy;-1;-6;NNE;7;82%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-9;-16;Sun and clouds;-6;-10;SSW;12;75%;48%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;ESE;14;76%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;Periods of sun;30;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;NW;12;78%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;30;23;Brief a.m. showers;30;23;ENE;14;75%;70%;7

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;10;3;A passing shower;7;5;WSW;22;54%;85%;2

Perth, Australia;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;25;18;SSW;19;82%;73%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;34;23;Nice with some sun;32;22;N;9;61%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNE;12;76%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;An afternoon shower;32;21;ENE;7;54%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow, then rain;6;0;A little snow;3;0;WNW;22;68%;83%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow;6;-7;Partly sunny;4;-6;SSE;5;77%;23%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;17;11;Periods of rain;18;11;NE;11;66%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Abundant sunshine;17;6;Mostly sunny;18;7;SE;6;73%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;SE;16;65%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. snow;1;-2;Partly sunny;0;-5;SSE;12;57%;47%;0

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy, cold;-4;-9;A little snow;-2;-4;SW;20;84%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;NNW;9;64%;19%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;22;4;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;SE;9;31%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;14;10;Showers around;15;2;NNE;15;54%;69%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny, cold;-7;-8;Cloudy;-3;-4;ESE;16;54%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mainly cloudy;15;11;Inc. clouds;15;12;SSW;8;94%;27%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;25;17;A p.m. shower or two;23;18;ENE;15;79%;74%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A stray shower;29;23;ESE;17;73%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sunshine;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;N;20;63%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;23;3;Some sun, pleasant;24;3;SSW;9;15%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;SW;8;37%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;27;22;An afternoon shower;28;21;N;10;76%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;14;7;Partly sunny;14;3;NNE;10;80%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Afternoon rain;12;8;S;11;74%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A bit of rain;7;0;Partly sunny, mild;8;-1;NW;4;76%;7%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;6;NW;10;66%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;N;16;77%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of a.m. snow;5;1;A little p.m. rain;9;0;WNW;9;88%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;28;23;E;14;76%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy with snow;1;-2;A bit of snow;-1;-4;E;13;72%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;More clouds than sun;23;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;SSW;21;49%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouding up, warm;25;16;Clearing;24;18;ESE;12;70%;12%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-9;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-5;E;21;64%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;-1;-5;A bit of snow;2;-4;NE;6;87%;69%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;NNE;7;75%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;8;1;Periods of sun;7;1;NE;10;38%;24%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and clouds;20;12;A few showers;17;13;S;13;70%;86%;2

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;14;11;Periods of rain;16;1;NW;18;74%;92%;0

Tokyo, Japan;More sun than clouds;13;4;Rain;15;6;N;16;66%;93%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-2;-8;Partly sunny;-3;-6;SW;22;60%;15%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;W;12;49%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;17;8;Mostly sunny, nice;19;9;WNW;20;64%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-19;-31;Sunny, but cold;-19;-28;SSW;8;81%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Rain;10;6;S;15;72%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;4;2;A passing shower;6;1;W;25;55%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;Increasing clouds;31;16;NNE;7;52%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;-6;-10;A bit of snow;-1;-4;SW;20;70%;90%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-2;A snow shower;2;-3;WSW;16;85%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;A little rain;24;19;N;17;66%;94%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun, some clouds;31;17;Mostly sunny;32;17;NW;7;58%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;2;-7;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;ESE;4;69%;59%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius