Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;88;77;A shower or two;89;77;SW;8;74%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;75;63;Nice with some sun;72;61;WNW;13;58%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;57;43;A couple of showers;51;44;SE;5;88%;89%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;60;49;Plenty of sunshine;62;46;ESE;7;68%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;44;37;Spotty showers;43;38;WSW;25;72%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain, snow;37;32;Mostly cloudy;39;20;NNE;6;75%;31%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;32;24;Chilly with some sun;40;25;ESE;7;60%;27%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;4;-7;Low clouds and cold;4;-9;SW;9;98%;21%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;88;70;Partly sunny, humid;91;73;NE;6;67%;44%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;59;47;Periods of sun, nice;63;48;SW;6;72%;13%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;73;68;Overcast, showers;74;68;NNE;20;60%;88%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Increasing clouds;67;43;Partly sunny;64;45;E;4;50%;14%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;72;Cloudy with showers;87;71;E;5;78%;97%;5

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;85;61;Clouds and sun, nice;84;57;E;6;48%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny;91;71;N;5;60%;18%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;62;52;Partly sunny;61;46;NNW;9;55%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;41;23;Partly sunny, mild;43;19;N;9;30%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers of rain/snow;44;39;Periods of rain;43;31;NW;7;77%;76%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;42;32;A passing shower;38;33;WNW;14;68%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;65;47;A little rain;65;47;NNW;6;72%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;62;A stray t-shower;82;62;ESE;9;52%;51%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;36;33;Spotty showers;40;34;WNW;12;73%;70%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;45;35;A passing shower;43;39;WSW;15;61%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little icy mix;30;22;Cloudy with rain;36;31;W;4;74%;90%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;34;29;A passing shower;40;31;WNW;7;82%;66%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun, pleasant;81;73;A t-storm in spots;80;68;SE;6;66%;47%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;86;63;A t-storm in spots;86;63;SE;4;44%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;Cooler with rain;48;44;Rain and drizzle;49;34;WNW;6;78%;77%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;68;52;Sun and some clouds;69;52;WNW;8;49%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;86;65;Sunny and warm;83;67;SSE;15;62%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;66;A t-storm in spots;80;66;E;3;67%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;88;69;Partly sunny;86;67;ENE;5;67%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;A little snow;25;9;Mostly sunny;22;18;WSW;16;62%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun;89;71;Nice with some sun;89;70;NNE;9;57%;1%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;39;32;Cloudy;36;32;W;8;84%;67%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;61;Sunny, breezy, nice;71;62;NNE;19;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Quite cold;30;15;Sunny and quite cold;34;21;SSE;5;34%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;88;77;Partly sunny;88;77;NNE;14;76%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;75;45;Hazy sunshine;73;48;SE;7;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as cold;39;22;Partly sunny, milder;52;29;SSW;5;24%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;Hazy sun;79;58;NNW;5;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A few showers;89;75;Heavy p.m. showers;85;76;WSW;5;79%;92%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;Rain/snow showers;43;37;WSW;20;79%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;41;30;A snow shower;40;26;N;5;45%;68%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;61;52;Mostly sunny;64;57;ENE;5;69%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;69;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;61;SE;4;78%;12%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;79;60;A t-shower in spots;80;58;SE;9;54%;65%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;76;67;A passing shower;74;60;NNE;13;57%;56%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;25;19;Cloudy, snow showers;27;25;ESE;19;72%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;88;72;Cloudy and humid;87;72;SSE;3;77%;44%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;72;58;Plenty of sun;75;61;E;6;60%;2%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;71;Periods of sun;81;72;ENE;19;57%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;89;60;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;ENE;6;38%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;75;47;A shower in the a.m.;68;44;N;8;53%;55%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds;50;46;Partly sunny;56;43;SSW;12;78%;80%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;88;76;Downpours;88;76;WSW;8;74%;92%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Thickening clouds;87;68;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;N;8;61%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;86;59;Abundant sunshine;89;61;ESE;5;30%;25%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;51;25;Cooler;44;18;NNE;4;42%;46%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;84;62;Sunny and beautiful;82;54;NNE;8;48%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;66;39;Abundant sunshine;69;39;S;4;61%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;Some sun;88;59;N;13;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cold with some sun;22;19;A bit of snow;30;27;NNE;9;74%;91%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;86;72;A shower or two;87;74;N;5;61%;77%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;W;5;71%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;Hazy sunshine;74;53;N;6;64%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mainly cloudy;87;74;Couple of t-storms;90;75;N;4;75%;86%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;39;A t-storm in spots;56;41;ESE;7;70%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;Partly sunny;88;75;SW;5;77%;28%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;76;68;Turning sunny;75;68;S;7;75%;67%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;59;51;Partial sunshine;59;45;NNE;9;76%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cooler;44;35;A shower in spots;45;40;SW;18;62%;80%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds and fog;70;54;Fog, then some sun;77;56;NNE;4;40%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;77;Partly sunny;86;77;SSW;6;72%;63%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;56;35;Clouds, then sun;54;31;NE;3;78%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;87;81;Clouds and sun, nice;88;81;ENE;11;66%;33%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;83;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;NNE;5;81%;71%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rain and drizzle;83;75;Cloudy with a shower;86;77;E;6;77%;66%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;81;52;Partly sunny;87;60;ENE;5;41%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;69;37;Partial sunshine;66;37;NNE;5;39%;26%;6

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;74;63;Partly sunny;75;50;NNW;10;56%;17%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Turning out cloudy;19;12;A little snow;29;24;SSW;13;74%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;Mostly sunny;86;75;ENE;14;66%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny;81;67;E;7;65%;63%;7

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;15;7;Partly sunny;21;14;SW;0;76%;32%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;21;14;Areas of low clouds;21;17;SE;11;70%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;70;Hazy sunshine;90;70;N;8;54%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Lots of sun, nice;86;54;Partly sunny;83;57;N;9;40%;30%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;38;33;Morning snow;37;21;NW;20;67%;66%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;63;45;Partly sunny;61;47;S;7;72%;21%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of squalls;13;13;A little snow;18;7;WSW;13;93%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;59;48;Rain tapering off;56;42;NW;5;91%;93%;1

Oslo, Norway;Periods of snow;36;27;Cloudy;30;22;NNE;4;82%;69%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;15;4;Sun and clouds;21;14;SSW;8;75%;48%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;87;79;A t-storm in spots;85;80;ESE;9;76%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;Periods of sun;86;73;An afternoon shower;86;73;NW;8;78%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;85;74;Brief a.m. showers;86;73;ENE;8;75%;70%;7

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;50;37;A passing shower;45;41;WSW;13;54%;85%;2

Perth, Australia;A t-storm in spots;86;72;A t-storm in spots;77;64;SSW;12;82%;73%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;93;73;Nice with some sun;90;71;N;5;61%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;NNE;7;76%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;88;69;An afternoon shower;89;70;ENE;4;54%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow, then rain;44;31;A little snow;37;32;WNW;14;68%;83%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow;42;20;Partly sunny;39;21;SSE;3;77%;23%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;62;52;Periods of rain;64;51;NE;7;66%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Abundant sunshine;63;43;Mostly sunny;64;45;SE;4;73%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;87;78;A shower or two;86;77;SE;10;65%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. snow;33;28;Partly sunny;32;22;SSE;7;57%;47%;0

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy, cold;24;16;A little snow;28;24;SW;12;84%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;Clouds and sun;91;77;NNW;6;64%;19%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;71;40;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;SE;5;31%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;58;50;Showers around;58;35;NNE;9;54%;69%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny, cold;19;17;Cloudy;27;24;ESE;10;54%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mainly cloudy;59;51;Inc. clouds;60;53;SSW;5;94%;27%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;77;62;A p.m. shower or two;74;64;ENE;9;79%;74%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;74;A stray shower;84;74;ESE;11;73%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sunshine;75;63;Partly sunny, nice;73;63;N;12;63%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;73;37;Some sun, pleasant;74;38;SSW;5;15%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;82;55;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;SW;5;37%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;80;71;An afternoon shower;82;71;N;6;76%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;58;45;Partly sunny;58;37;NNE;6;80%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;54;45;Afternoon rain;54;46;S;7;74%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A bit of rain;45;32;Partly sunny, mild;47;31;NW;3;76%;7%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;57;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;43;NW;6;66%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;88;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;N;10;77%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of a.m. snow;41;33;A little p.m. rain;48;31;WNW;5;88%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;74;A stray shower;83;74;E;9;76%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy with snow;34;29;A bit of snow;31;24;E;8;72%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;More clouds than sun;73;64;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;SSW;13;49%;2%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouding up, warm;77;60;Clearing;75;64;ESE;7;70%;12%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy, cold;23;15;Cloudy, snow showers;26;24;E;13;64%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;30;24;A bit of snow;36;26;NE;4;87%;69%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;36;27;Mostly cloudy;36;26;NNE;4;75%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;46;34;Periods of sun;45;34;NE;6;38%;24%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and clouds;67;54;A few showers;62;56;S;8;70%;86%;2

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;57;51;Periods of rain;61;34;NW;11;74%;92%;0

Tokyo, Japan;More sun than clouds;55;39;Rain;59;43;N;10;66%;93%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;29;18;Partly sunny;26;21;SW;14;60%;15%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;65;48;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;W;7;49%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and some clouds;63;47;Mostly sunny, nice;66;48;WNW;12;64%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-2;-24;Sunny, but cold;-2;-18;SSW;5;81%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;42;Rain;50;43;S;10;72%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;40;35;A passing shower;42;34;W;16;55%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sunshine;80;61;Increasing clouds;88;61;NNE;4;52%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;21;14;A bit of snow;31;24;SW;12;70%;90%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of p.m. snow;32;28;A snow shower;36;27;WSW;10;85%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;79;65;A little rain;74;66;N;11;66%;94%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun, some clouds;87;63;Mostly sunny;89;63;NW;5;58%;1%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;36;19;Mostly cloudy;35;25;ESE;2;69%;59%;1

